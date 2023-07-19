A Tale of Resilience: Arcus Biosciences Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) is $20.41. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $21.91 after opening at $21.85. The stock touched a low of $20.34 before closing at $21.73.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $36.13 on 12/02/22, and the lowest price during that time was $15.70, recorded on 03/10/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of RCUS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s current trading price is -43.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $15.70 and $36.13. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.11 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.55B and boasts a workforce of 500 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.87, with a change in price of +1.32. Similarly, Arcus Biosciences Inc. recorded 1,083,635 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +6.91%.

RCUS Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RCUS stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

RCUS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Arcus Biosciences Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 48.21%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.13%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.04% and 66.28%, respectively.

RCUS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -1.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 0.15%. The price of RCUS fallen by 4.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -9.93%.