22nd Century Group Inc.’s Mixed Bag: Down -83.33% in 6 Months, Down -62.89% in 30 Days

The stock of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) is currently priced at $2.70. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.7599 after opening at $2.43. The day’s lowest price was $2.3612 before the stock closed at $2.39.

22nd Century Group Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $31.58 on 08/08/22 and the lowest value was $2.19 on 07/13/23.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of XXII Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s current trading price is -91.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $2.19 to $31.58. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 1.14 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.33 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) has experienced a quarterly decline of -73.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 44.93M and boasts a workforce of 198 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating 22nd Century Group Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.47, with a change in price of -11.57. Similarly, 22nd Century Group Inc. recorded 244,711 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -81.08%.

Examining XXII’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XXII stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.20.

XXII Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for 22nd Century Group Inc. over the last 50 days is 5.63%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 10.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 5.66% and 3.91%, respectively.

XXII Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -80.45% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XXII has leaped by -62.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.97%.