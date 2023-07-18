Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Zions Bancorporation National Association’s current trading price is -45.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.70%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $18.26 and $59.75. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.28 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 5.88 million observed over the last three months.

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has a current stock price of $32.63. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $31.505 after opening at $30.63. The stock’s low for the day was $30.34, and it eventually closed at $31.36.

The stock market performance of Zions Bancorporation National Association has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $59.75 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $18.26, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.84B and boasts a workforce of 9989 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Zions Bancorporation National Association as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.76, with a change in price of -16.81. Similarly, Zions Bancorporation National Association recorded 5,910,146 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.08%.

How ZION’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZION stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.14.

ZION Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Zions Bancorporation National Association over the past 50 days is 93.28%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 89.01%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.79% and 80.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ZION Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -33.62% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -36.51%. The price of ZION fallen by 12.59% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 7.25%.