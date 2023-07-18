The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s current trading price is -80.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 109.45%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.95 and $10.10. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 36.39 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.92 million over the last three months.

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has a current stock price of $1.99. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $1.66 after opening at $1.65. The stock’s low for the day was $1.52, and it eventually closed at $1.55.

In terms of market performance, The Singing Machine Company Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.10 on 08/22/22, while the lowest value was $0.95 on 05/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

The Singing Machine Company Inc. (MICS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.75M and boasts a workforce of 32 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.6993, with a change in price of -1.4899. Similarly, The Singing Machine Company Inc. recorded 950,381 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.21%.

How MICS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MICS stands at 0.14. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.01.

MICS Stock Stochastic Average

The Singing Machine Company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 70.33%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.29%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 57.99% and 54.80%, respectively.

MICS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -54.94% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -55.58%. The price of MICS fallen by 48.62% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.16%.