The Future of Coeur Mining Inc.: Analyzing CDE

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) stock is currently valued at $3.27. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.12 after opening at $3.04. The stock briefly dropped to $2.97 before ultimately closing at $3.05.

In terms of market performance, Coeur Mining Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.55 on 04/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $2.54 on 07/25/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CDE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Coeur Mining Inc.’s current trading price is -28.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.74%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.54 and $4.55. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.03 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.26 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.63% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.01B and boasts a workforce of 2107 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Coeur Mining Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Coeur Mining Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.29, with a change in price of +0.14. Similarly, Coeur Mining Inc. recorded 5,714,564 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.49%.

Examining CDE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CDE stands at 0.52. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

CDE Stock Stochastic Average

Coeur Mining Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 59.80%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 95.31%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.89% and 69.60%, respectively.

CDE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -2.68%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -13.95%. The price of CDE increased 5.14% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.63%.