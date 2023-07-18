Synchrony Financial Inc. (SYF) Price Performance: A Comparative Analysis with Competitors

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 8.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.75%. Over the last 30 days, the price of SYF has fallen by 5.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.59%.

At present, Synchrony Financial (SYF) has a stock price of $35.51. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $35.86 after an opening price of $34.74. The day’s lowest price was $34.70, and it closed at $34.90.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Synchrony Financial’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $40.88 on 11/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $26.59 on 05/04/23.

52-week price history of SYF Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Synchrony Financial’s current trading price is -13.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.55%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $26.59 and $40.88. The trading volume for the Financial sector company’s shares reached about 6.25 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 5.85 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Synchrony Financial (SYF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 15.55B and boasts a workforce of 18500 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.27, with a change in price of +0.51. Similarly, Synchrony Financial recorded 5,757,396 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.46%.

SYF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SYF stands at 1.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.20.

SYF Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Synchrony Financial over the last 50 days is 96.22%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 90.60%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.86% and 89.33%, respectively.