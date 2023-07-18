SBUX: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.74%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.65%. The price of SBUX increased 0.27% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.82%.

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) current stock price is $100.93. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $101.81 after opening at $100.83. The stock’s lowest point was $100.04 before it closed at $101.61.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Starbucks Corporation has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $115.48 on 05/01/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $78.61, recorded on 07/26/22.

52-week price history of SBUX Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Starbucks Corporation’s current trading price is -12.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.39%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $78.61 and $115.48. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 5.24 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 6.82 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 115.70B and boasts a workforce of 402000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Starbucks Corporation

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Starbucks Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 17 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.60, with a change in price of -3.85. Similarly, Starbucks Corporation recorded 6,279,882 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.67%.

SBUX Stock Stochastic Average

Starbucks Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 42.80%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 77.30%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.76% and 82.01%, respectively.