Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Rekor Systems Inc.’s current trading price is -11.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 431.65%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.56 and $3.37 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.67 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.58 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is $2.99. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.01 after an opening price of $2.76. The stock briefly fell to $2.60 before ending the session at $2.73.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The market performance of Rekor Systems Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $3.37 on 07/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.56 on 12/20/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 145.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 199.01M and boasts a workforce of 267 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.54, with a change in price of +1.31. Similarly, Rekor Systems Inc. recorded 469,763 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +77.98%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for REKR stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.19.

REKR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Rekor Systems Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 83.41%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.82%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.87% and 81.48%, respectively.

REKR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 149.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 80.12%. The price of REKR fallen by 69.89% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 15.00%.