PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -4.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 151.80%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $4.44 and $11.65. The company, active in the Industrials sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.19 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.95 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) is $11.18. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $11.23 after opening at $10.38. The stock touched a low of $10.3019 before closing at $10.33.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of PureCycle Technologies Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $11.65 on 07/12/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $4.44, recorded on 03/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 83.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.94B and boasts a workforce of 177 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.23, with a change in price of +4.30. Similarly, PureCycle Technologies Inc. recorded 2,121,742 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +62.50%.

How PCT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PCT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.48.

PCT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of PureCycle Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 91.47%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 88.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.00% and 79.18%, respectively.

PCT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 65.38%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 44.44%. The price of PCT fallen by 37.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.36%.