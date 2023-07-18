POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. POSCO Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 6.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 156.09%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $36.53 and $87.66. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 0.75 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.23 million over the last three months.

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) currently has a stock price of $93.55. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $94.06 after opening at $93.28. The lowest recorded price for the day was $92.895 before it closed at $86.50.

POSCO Holdings Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $87.66 on 07/17/23, and the lowest price during that time was $36.53, recorded on 09/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 19.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.97B and boasts a workforce of 36619 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for POSCO Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating POSCO Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.69, with a change in price of +28.41. Similarly, POSCO Holdings Inc. recorded 269,586 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +43.61%.

How PKX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PKX stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.31.

PKX Stock Stochastic Average

POSCO Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 98.09%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 97.52%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 96.45% and 94.86%, respectively.

PKX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 71.75%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 56.60%. Over the last 30 days, the price of PKX has fallen by 21.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.41%.