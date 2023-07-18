Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Philip Morris International Inc.’s current trading price is -6.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $82.85 and $105.62 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.73 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 4.34 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) currently stands at $98.95. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $99.30 after starting at $99.15. The stock’s lowest price was $97.91 before closing at $99.50.

Philip Morris International Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $105.62 on 02/01/23 and a low of $82.85 for the same time frame on 09/30/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.12B and boasts a workforce of 79800 employees.

Philip Morris International Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Philip Morris International Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.16, with a change in price of -1.03. Similarly, Philip Morris International Inc. recorded 4,483,515 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.03%.

PM Stock Stochastic Average

Philip Morris International Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 85.16%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.51% and 92.05%, respectively.

PM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -2.23%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -2.45%. The price of PM fallen by 6.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.23%.