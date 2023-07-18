Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current trading price is -18.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.06%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $10.70 and $15.96. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Real Estate reached around 4.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 3.55 million over the last three months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) current stock price is $13.06. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $13.4875 after opening at $13.30. The stock’s lowest point was $13.06 before it closed at $13.35.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $15.96 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value being $10.70 on 03/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.91B and boasts a workforce of 91 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.81, with a change in price of -0.44. Similarly, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. recorded 3,457,689 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.26%.

How PK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PK stands at 1.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.08.

PK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 40.00%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 50.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.50% and 75.33%, respectively.

PK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 10.77%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 2.35%. The price of PK decreased -2.61% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.90%.