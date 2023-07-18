Novavax Inc. (NVAX) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Novavax Inc.’s current trading price is -87.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $5.61 and $64.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.32 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 6.23 million over the last three months.

At present, Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has a stock price of $8.16. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $8.74 after an opening price of $8.70. The day’s lowest price was $8.14, and it closed at $8.68.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Novavax Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $64.50 on 07/20/22 and the lowest value was $5.61 on 03/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Novavax Inc. (NVAX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 749.74M and boasts a workforce of 1992 employees.

Novavax Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Novavax Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.65, with a change in price of -1.23. Similarly, Novavax Inc. recorded 6,336,074 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.10%.

NVAX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Novavax Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.33%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 44.20%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.93% and 69.06%, respectively.

NVAX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -20.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.85%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NVAX has fallen by 5.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.82%.