Masimo Corporation (MASI) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Masimo Corporation’s current trading price is -41.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.10%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $108.89 and $198.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.16 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

Masimo Corporation (MASI) stock is currently valued at $116.62. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $149.04 after opening at $149.04. The stock briefly dropped to $146.76 before ultimately closing at $147.16.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Masimo Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $198.00 on 04/21/23 and the lowest value was $108.89 on 07/18/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Masimo Corporation (MASI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.33% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.65B and boasts a workforce of 4000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 171.74, with a change in price of -50.77. Similarly, Masimo Corporation recorded 450,992 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.56%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MASI stands at 0.70. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.67.

MASI Stock Stochastic Average

Masimo Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.87%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 16.06%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.04% and 12.82%, respectively.

MASI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -21.18%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -25.60%. The price of MASI decreased -28.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -24.64%.