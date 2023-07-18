HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. Inc. (HUBC) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -97.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -96.46%. The price of HUBC decreased -23.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.49%.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) current stock price is $0.42. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.4438 after opening at $0.349. The stock’s lowest point was $0.333 before it closed at $0.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. has been fairly unsteady.

52-week price history of HUBC Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s current trading price is -98.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.35 and $23.83. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.08 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 40.94M and boasts a workforce of 548 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

HUBC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 18.45%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 35.54%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.33% and 21.99%, respectively.