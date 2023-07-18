Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s current trading price is -10.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.23%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $14.51 and $19.51. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 4.42 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 6.61 million over the last 3 months.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) stock is currently valued at $17.44. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $17.585 after opening at $17.38. The stock briefly dropped to $17.30 before ultimately closing at $17.40.

The market performance of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $19.51 on 08/18/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $14.51 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 12.68B and boasts a workforce of 165 employees.

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.66, with a change in price of +0.45. Similarly, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. recorded 6,798,411 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.65%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HST stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

HST Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. over the last 50 days is 68.47%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 69.95%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.92% and 79.51%, respectively.

HST Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 8.66%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 0.23%. The price of HST decreased -0.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.97%.