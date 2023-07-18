Guardforce AI Co. Limited Inc. (GFAI) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -16.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -41.11%. The price of GFAI leaped by -24.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -10.92%.

The stock price for Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) currently stands at $4.24. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.62 after starting at $4.62. The stock’s lowest price was $4.22 before closing at $4.57.

In terms of market performance, Guardforce AI Co. Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $36.90 on 04/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.81 on 03/15/23.

52-week price history of GFAI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s current trading price is -88.51% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$3.81 and $36.90. The Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -81.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.75M and boasts a workforce of 1755 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.40, with a change in price of -5.53. Similarly, Guardforce AI Co. Limited recorded 2,806,299 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.60%.

GFAI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFAI stands at 1.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

GFAI Stock Stochastic Average

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 0.42%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.95%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.31% and 3.85%, respectively.