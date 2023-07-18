Greenbrook TMS Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 21.83M Market Cap

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is currently priced at $0.41. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.52 after opening at $0.4989. The day’s lowest price was $0.3308 before the stock closed at $0.48.

Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $5.92 on 08/22/22 and a low of $0.42 for the same time frame on 07/17/23.

52-week price history of GBNH Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s current trading price is -93.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.40%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.42 and $5.92. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 44490.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -39.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.83M and boasts a workforce of 629 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Greenbrook TMS Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7621, with a change in price of -1.4151. Similarly, Greenbrook TMS Inc. recorded 228,904 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -77.54%.

GBNH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 14.18%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.87%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.59% and 25.78%, respectively.

GBNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -78.76% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -81.49%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GBNH has leaped by -41.36%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -34.31%.