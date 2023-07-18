Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. Inc. (DFLI) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -84.37%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -78.01%. The price of DFLI decreased -33.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.29%.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) stock is currently valued at $1.86. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.85 after opening at $1.78. The stock briefly dropped to $1.73 before ultimately closing at $1.82.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $28.75 on 12/20/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.38 on 06/21/23.

52-week price history of DFLI Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s current trading price is -93.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.38 and $28.75. The Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 1.72 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.05 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 99.44M and boasts a workforce of 171 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.2982, with a change in price of -2.9100. Similarly, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. recorded 1,385,304 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -61.13%.

DFLI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DFLI stands at 0.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DFLI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.90%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.04%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.81% and 29.17%, respectively.