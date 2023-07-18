Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s current trading price is -42.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.55%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $10.09 and $23.65. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.37 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.77 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) is $13.67. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $13.545 after opening at $13.54. The stock touched a low of $13.285 before closing at $13.48.

Douglas Emmett Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $23.65 on 07/29/22, and the lowest price during that time was $10.09, recorded on 05/17/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.36B and boasts a workforce of 750 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.44, with a change in price of -1.06. Similarly, Douglas Emmett Inc. recorded 3,571,816 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.21%.

How DEI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DEI stands at 2.08. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.08.

DEI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Douglas Emmett Inc. over the past 50 days is 81.21%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 74.14%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 71.21% and 74.03%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

DEI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -12.82%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.32%. The price of DEI fallen by 6.96% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.94%.