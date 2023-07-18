Colgate-Palmolive Company Inc. (CL) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.07%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -1.64%. The price of CL fallen by 0.21% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.41%.

The stock price for Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) currently stands at $75.58. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $76.38 after starting at $76.29. The stock’s lowest price was $75.42 before closing at $76.44.

The market performance of Colgate-Palmolive Company’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $83.81 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $67.84 on 10/10/22.

52-week price history of CL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s current trading price is -9.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$67.84 and $83.81. The Colgate-Palmolive Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 5.94 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.33 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -0.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.22B and boasts a workforce of 33800 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 76.06, with a change in price of +1.32. Similarly, Colgate-Palmolive Company recorded 4,898,080 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.78%.

CL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Colgate-Palmolive Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 16.43%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 23.97%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 33.76% and 28.35%, respectively.