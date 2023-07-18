CNHI’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $10.89 to $17.98 – What’s Next for Investors?

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) current stock price is $15.37. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $15.30 after opening at $15.12. The stock’s lowest point was $15.05 before it closed at $15.25.

CNH Industrial N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $17.98 on 02/01/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $10.89 on 09/27/22.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CNHI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. CNH Industrial N.V.’s current trading price is -14.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.14%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $10.89 and $17.98. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.6 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.53 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.69B and boasts a workforce of 40070 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.50, with a change in price of -1.05. Similarly, CNH Industrial N.V. recorded 5,967,133 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.37%.

CNHI Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNHI stands at 3.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.22.

CNHI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for CNH Industrial N.V. over the last 50 days is presently at 98.68%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.08%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 95.12% and 92.43%, respectively.

CNHI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -4.30%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -12.07%. The price of CNHI increased 5.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.34%.