Cloudflare Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

The stock price for Cloudflare Inc. (NET) currently stands at $71.18. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $72.13 after starting at $66.665. The stock’s lowest price was $66.02 before closing at $66.54.

Cloudflare Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $80.99 on 08/11/22 and a low of $37.37 for the same time frame on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of NET Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Cloudflare Inc.’s current trading price is -12.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.47%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $37.37 and $80.99. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 5.52 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 5.74 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cloudflare Inc. (NET) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.01B and boasts a workforce of 3217 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Cloudflare Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Cloudflare Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.78, with a change in price of +9.24. Similarly, Cloudflare Inc. recorded 5,058,068 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +14.92%.

Examining NET’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NET stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.20.

NET Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cloudflare Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.05%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 91.79%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 70.73% and 59.30%, respectively.

NET Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 57.44%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 63.71%. The price of NET fallen by 3.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.70%.