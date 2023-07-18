Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s current trading price is -19.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 273.28%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.31 and $6.06. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Consumer Cyclical reached around 0.53 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) currently has a stock price of $4.89. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $5.15 after opening at $5.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.76 before it closed at $5.10.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.06 on 06/13/23, with the lowest value being $1.31 on 12/30/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) has experienced a quarterly rise of 75.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 272.67M and boasts a workforce of 24300 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.91, with a change in price of +2.94. Similarly, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. recorded 573,031 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +150.77%.

How TAST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAST stands at 3.12. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.08.

TAST Stock Stochastic Average

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 51.05%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.44%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 53.29% and 56.98%, respectively.

TAST Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 259.56%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 161.50%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TAST has leaped by -7.21%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.65%.