BPTS Stock on the Rise: A Promising Investment

The current stock price for Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) is $2.90. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $2.22 after opening at $2.22. It dipped to a low of $2.15 before ultimately closing at $2.21.

Biophytis S.A.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $14.40 on 08/04/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $2.13 on 07/06/23.

52-week price history of BPTS Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Biophytis S.A.’s current trading price is -79.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.93%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.13 and $14.40. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 12.3 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 9840.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Biophytis S.A. (BPTS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.44M and boasts a workforce of 23 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.47, with a change in price of -1.61. Similarly, Biophytis S.A. recorded 148,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -35.73%.

BPTS Stock Stochastic Average

Biophytis S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 52.63%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 66.28%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.09% and 30.04%, respectively.

BPTS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -26.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -43.03%. Over the past 30 days, the price of BPTS has fallen by 9.85%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 27.75%.