American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s current trading price is -25.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $9.46 and $17.09. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 5.37 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 4.6 million observed over the last three months.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) currently has a stock price of $12.66. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $12.81 after opening at $12.38. The lowest recorded price for the day was $12.20 before it closed at $12.40.

The market performance of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $17.09 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $9.46, recorded on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.50B and boasts a workforce of 8000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating American Eagle Outfitters Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.75, with a change in price of -1.89. Similarly, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. recorded 4,441,090 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.99%.

How AEO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AEO stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

AEO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of American Eagle Outfitters Inc. over the last 50 days is at 73.54%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 89.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.88% and 78.54%, respectively.

AEO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -9.31%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.28%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AEO has fallen by 8.02%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.76%.