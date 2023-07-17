Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s current trading price is -31.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 3.02%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.14 and $42.29. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.18 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 8.77 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) currently stands at $28.99. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $29.88 after starting at $29.74. The stock’s lowest price was $29.163 before closing at $29.20.

In terms of market performance, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $42.29 on 12/13/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $28.14 on 06/27/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.67B and boasts a workforce of 200000 employees.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.72, with a change in price of -7.14. Similarly, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. recorded 8,073,766 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.74%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WBA stands at 0.61. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.46.

WBA Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. over the last 50 days is 18.56%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 18.56%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.85% and 34.13%, respectively.

WBA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -22.40%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -20.92%. The price of WBA leaped by -8.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.69%.