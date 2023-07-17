Viridian Therapeutics Inc.: Navigating a Turbulent Year, Up -43.03% from 52-Week Low

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $39.00 on 01/25/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $12.16 on 07/15/22.

52-week price history of VRDN Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Viridian Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -43.03% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 82.73%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $12.16 and $39.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.76 million over the last three months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 923.91M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.44, with a change in price of -10.75. Similarly, Viridian Therapeutics Inc. recorded 685,599 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -32.61%.

VRDN Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRDN stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

VRDN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Viridian Therapeutics Inc. over the past 50 days is 29.78%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 18.63% and 15.16%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VRDN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -23.93%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -37.21%. The price of VRDN leaped by -16.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.80%.