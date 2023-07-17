VALE: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -15.79%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -20.17%. Over the last 30 days, the price of VALE has fallen by 2.81%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.64%.

At present, Vale S.A. (VALE) has a stock price of $14.29. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $14.41 after an opening price of $14.35. The day’s lowest price was $14.20, and it closed at $14.34.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vale S.A. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $19.31 on 01/26/23 and the lowest value was $11.68 on 09/07/22.

52-week price history of VALE Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Vale S.A.’s current trading price is -26.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.36%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$11.68 and $19.31. The Vale S.A.’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 17.44 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 23.1 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Vale S.A. (VALE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 64.92B and boasts a workforce of 64516 employees.

Vale S.A.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Vale S.A. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.68, with a change in price of -2.73. Similarly, Vale S.A. recorded 23,590,658 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -16.04%.

VALE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VALE stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

VALE Stock Stochastic Average

Vale S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.47%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.47%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.37% and 58.04%, respectively.