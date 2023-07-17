UTME’s Stock Dilemma: UTime Limited’s Market Performance and Outlook

UTime Limited (UTME) has a current stock price of $0.97. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.64 after opening at $2.40. The stock’s low for the day was $2.20, and it eventually closed at $2.46.

In terms of market performance, UTime Limited had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $3.40 on 06/15/23, while the lowest value was $0.65 on 04/28/23.

52-week price history of UTME Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. UTime Limited’s current trading price is -71.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 49.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.65 and $3.40. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 5.19 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.97 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

UTime Limited (UTME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.30M and boasts a workforce of 384 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.35, with a change in price of +0.20. Similarly, UTime Limited recorded 650,573 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +23.68%.

UTME Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UTME stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

UTME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of UTime Limited over the past 50 days is 5.97%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.44%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 26.86% and 29.83%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

UTME Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 8.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -7.63%. The price of UTME leaped by -59.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -51.75%.