Uncovering the Potential of Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) Stock

At present, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has a stock price of $14.31. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $16.03 after an opening price of $15.98. The day’s lowest price was $13.24, and it closed at $16.24.

In terms of market performance, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $30.83 on 02/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $14.49 on 07/14/23.

52-week price history of FYBR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s current trading price is -53.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -1.28%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $14.49 and $30.83. In the Communication Services sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 9.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.46 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. (FYBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.98B and boasts a workforce of 14523 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Frontier Communications Parent Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.40, with a change in price of -13.68. Similarly, Frontier Communications Parent Inc. recorded 2,299,719 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -48.87%.

Examining FYBR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FYBR stands at 1.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.91.

FYBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.36%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.64%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 31.95% and 47.66%, respectively.

FYBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -43.84%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -48.73%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FYBR has leaped by -22.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -21.33%.