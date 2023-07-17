TMC the metals company Inc.: -32.50% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) currently stands at $2.16. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.21 after starting at $1.91. The stock’s lowest price was $1.87 before closing at $1.82.

TMC the metals company Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $3.20 on 07/10/23 and the lowest value was $0.51 on 12/23/22.

52-week price history of TMC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. TMC the metals company Inc.’s current trading price is -32.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 322.70%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.51 and $3.20. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 7.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.94 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 161.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 510.80M and boasts a workforce of 39 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.03, with a change in price of +1.12. Similarly, TMC the metals company Inc. recorded 2,301,695 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +107.69%.

Examining TMC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TMC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TMC Stock Stochastic Average

TMC the metals company Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 59.22%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 52.73%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 51.94% and 63.87%, respectively.

TMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 180.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 144.45%. The price of TMC fallen by 89.47% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -14.62%.