The RealReal Inc. (REAL) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. The RealReal Inc.’s current trading price is -35.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 139.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.00 and $3.71. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 7.05 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 4.15 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of The RealReal Inc. (REAL) is currently priced at $2.39. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.8633 after opening at $2.85. The day’s lowest price was $2.35 before the stock closed at $2.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The RealReal Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $3.71 on 08/11/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.00 on 05/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The RealReal Inc. (REAL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 106.03% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 277.50M and boasts a workforce of 3468 employees.

The RealReal Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating The RealReal Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.45, with a change in price of +0.91. Similarly, The RealReal Inc. recorded 3,767,508 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.49%.

REAL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, The RealReal Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 71.65%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 65.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 80.76% and 85.28% respectively.

REAL Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 91.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 81.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of REAL has fallen by 38.15%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 10.65%.