Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s current trading price is -29.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $6.84 and $11.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.66 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 13.3 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is $8.06. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $8.31 after an opening price of $8.23. The stock briefly fell to $8.17 before ending the session at $8.21.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $11.44 on 01/12/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $6.84 on 07/22/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.83% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.12B and boasts a workforce of 34004 employees.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.40, with a change in price of -1.86. Similarly, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited recorded 11,799,073 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.75%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TEVA stands at 2.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.50.

TEVA Stock Stochastic Average

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 45.88%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.53%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 81.69% and 84.60%, respectively.

TEVA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -11.68% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -29.16%. The price of TEVA fallen by 7.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.96%.