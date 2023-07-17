Tencent Music Entertainment Group Inc. (TME) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -11.11%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.92%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TME has leaped by -11.86%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.68%.

At present, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has a stock price of $7.36. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $7.78 after an opening price of $7.73. The day’s lowest price was $7.57, and it closed at $7.59.

In terms of market performance, Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $9.29 on 01/04/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.14 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of TME Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s current trading price is -20.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 134.39%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $3.14 and $9.29. The trading volume for the Communication Services sector company’s shares reached about 3.81 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 6.17 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.56B and boasts a workforce of 5805 employees.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Tencent Music Entertainment Group as a BUY, 6 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.61, with a change in price of -0.41. Similarly, Tencent Music Entertainment Group recorded 6,268,859 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -5.28%.

TME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TME stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

TME Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 44.81%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 21.82%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 40.61% and 47.13% respectively.