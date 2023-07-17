Soluna Holdings Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) is $0.23. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.27 after opening at $0.2602. The stock touched a low of $0.2251 before closing at $0.27.

In terms of market performance, Soluna Holdings Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $5.92 on 07/20/22, while the lowest value was $0.14 on 05/30/23.

52-week price history of SLNH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Soluna Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -96.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 67.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.14 and $5.92. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.25 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.54 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Soluna Holdings Inc. (SLNH) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.59% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 14.70M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Soluna Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Soluna Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2401, with a change in price of -0.1048. Similarly, Soluna Holdings Inc. recorded 663,128 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -30.93%.

SLNH Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLNH stands at 0.49. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SLNH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Soluna Holdings Inc. over the last 50 days is at 66.17%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 57.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.53% and 75.41%, respectively.

SLNH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -10.31%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -40.00%. The price of SLNH fallen by 24.01% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.62%.