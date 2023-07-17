SHOP’s Stock Journey: What Investors Need to Know About Shopify Inc.’s Performance

The present stock price for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is $68.71. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $71.43 after an opening price of $70.61. The stock briefly fell to $68.42 before ending the session at $68.45.

Shopify Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $71.43 on 07/14/23 and a low of $23.63 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of SHOP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Shopify Inc.’s current trading price is -3.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 190.77%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $23.63 and $71.43. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.86 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 15.37 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 48.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 90.00B and boasts a workforce of 11600 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Shopify Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Shopify Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 28 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.76, with a change in price of +27.30. Similarly, Shopify Inc. recorded 15,218,220 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +65.91%.

Examining SHOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHOP stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

SHOP Stock Stochastic Average

Shopify Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.56%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 82.20% and 79.31%, respectively.

SHOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 97.95% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 86.92%. The price of SHOP fallen by 4.30% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 11.02%.