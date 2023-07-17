Rivian Automotive Inc. Inc. (RIVN) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 34.67% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 45.32%. The price of RIVN fallen by 62.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.49%.

The present stock price for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is $24.82. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $25.79 after an opening price of $25.35. The stock briefly fell to $24.54 before ending the session at $25.52.

Rivian Automotive Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $40.86 on 09/15/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $11.68 on 04/26/23.

52-week price history of RIVN Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current trading price is -39.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 112.50%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $11.68 and $40.86. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 55.41 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 40.34 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 72.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.97B and boasts a workforce of 14122 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.19, with a change in price of +4.60. Similarly, Rivian Automotive Inc. recorded 37,749,832 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.75%.

RIVN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for RIVN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

RIVN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Rivian Automotive Inc. over the last 50 days is 85.56%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 84.77%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.81% and 90.46%, respectively.