QBTS’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 52.78% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 98.20%. The price of QBTS fallen by 5.26% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 18.28%.

The present stock price for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) is $2.20. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.80 after an opening price of $2.43. The stock briefly fell to $2.10 before ending the session at $2.63.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic.

52-week price history of QBTS Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s current trading price is -83.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 455.28%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.40 and $13.23. The D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 10.21 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.48 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 237.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 334.51M and boasts a workforce of 215 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.06, with a change in price of +1.26. Similarly, D-Wave Quantum Inc. recorded 3,886,139 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +133.87%.

QBTS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 75.04%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.89%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 69.55% and 63.57%, respectively.