PGR’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -6.27% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -8.55%. The price of PGR leaped by -4.21% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.25%.

The present stock price for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) is $121.58. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $117.3752 after an opening price of $114.20. The stock briefly fell to $111.41 before ending the session at $116.79.

The market performance of The Progressive Corporation’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $149.87 on 04/11/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $109.42 on 07/21/22.

52-week price history of PGR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Progressive Corporation’s current trading price is -18.88% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.12%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$109.42 and $149.87. The The Progressive Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 2.2 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 3.0 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -10.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 67.19B and boasts a workforce of 55100 employees.

The Progressive Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating The Progressive Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 135.51, with a change in price of -21.23. Similarly, The Progressive Corporation recorded 2,897,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.89%.

PGR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PGR stands at 0.39. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

PGR Stock Stochastic Average

The Progressive Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 37.52%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 43.89%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 22.92% and 36.05%, respectively.