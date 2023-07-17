Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Permian Resources Corporation’s current trading price is -10.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 103.22%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $5.25 and $11.99. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 3.02 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 6.6 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) is $10.68. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $11.44 after opening at $11.39. It dipped to a low of $10.70 before ultimately closing at $10.74.

Permian Resources Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $11.99 on 03/03/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $5.25 on 07/19/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.43B and boasts a workforce of 218 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.36, with a change in price of +1.42. Similarly, Permian Resources Corporation recorded 7,237,389 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.24%.

How PR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PR stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

PR Stock Stochastic Average

Permian Resources Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 62.28%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 46.57%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 58.66% and 75.49%, respectively.

PR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.52%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PR has fallen by 6.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.48%.