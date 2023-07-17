Opendoor Technologies Inc. Inc. (OPEN) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 282.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 212.68%. The price of OPEN fallen by 51.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.62%.

The stock price for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) currently stands at $4.44. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.91 after starting at $4.85. The stock’s lowest price was $4.34 before closing at $4.83.

In terms of market performance, Opendoor Technologies Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $6.39 on 08/12/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.92 on 12/27/22.

52-week price history of OPEN Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -30.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 384.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.92 and $6.39. The Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 29.09 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 25.5 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 142.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.13B and boasts a workforce of 2570 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.23, with a change in price of +2.43. Similarly, Opendoor Technologies Inc. recorded 24,655,033 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +120.90%.

OPEN’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPEN stands at 3.82. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.47.

OPEN Stock Stochastic Average

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.96%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 70.71%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 84.88% and 90.71%, respectively.