Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s current trading price is -23.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.62%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $55.51 and $77.13 The company’s shares, which are part of the Energy sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.37 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 10.76 million over the last three months.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) stock is currently valued at $59.19. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $61.19 after opening at $61.10. The stock briefly dropped to $59.24 before ultimately closing at $59.38.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $77.13 on 08/29/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $55.51 on 03/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 55.18B and boasts a workforce of 11973 employees.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Occidental Petroleum Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 59.92, with a change in price of -0.56. Similarly, Occidental Petroleum Corporation recorded 12,445,790 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.93%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OXY stands at 0.97. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.96.

OXY Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 56.11%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 56.11%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.80% and 80.49%, respectively.

OXY Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -6.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -9.97%. The price of OXY increased 1.22% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.83%.