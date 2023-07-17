NCLH Stock: Exploring Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Growth

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) currently has a stock price of $20.42. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $21.475 after opening at $21.44. The lowest recorded price for the day was $20.38 before it closed at $21.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $22.75 on 07/12/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $10.83 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of NCLH Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s current trading price is -10.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 88.55%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $10.83 and $22.75. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 17.52 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 14.76 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 58.66% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.12B and boasts a workforce of 38900 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.59, with a change in price of +2.79. Similarly, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. recorded 14,951,058 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +15.83%.

NCLH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. over the last 50 days is at 76.08%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 49.24%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 67.03% and 80.16%, respectively.

NCLH Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 66.83%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.05%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NCLH has fallen by 4.88%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.72%.