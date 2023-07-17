Navigating SOUN Stock: SoundHound AI Inc. Journey

The present stock price for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) is $3.47. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $3.79 after an opening price of $3.74. The stock briefly fell to $3.45 before ending the session at $3.74.

SoundHound AI Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.11 on 06/29/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.93 on 12/22/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of SOUN Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. SoundHound AI Inc.’s current trading price is -32.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 273.12%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.93 and $5.11. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 14.96 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 14.84 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 29.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 812.99M and boasts a workforce of 430 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for SoundHound AI Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating SoundHound AI Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.92, with a change in price of -0.55. Similarly, SoundHound AI Inc. recorded 14,213,215 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -13.68%.

SOUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, SoundHound AI Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 42.86%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 24.07%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 30.25% and 31.67%, respectively.

SOUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 96.05% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 224.30%. The price of SOUN fallen by 10.16% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -4.41%.