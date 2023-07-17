MU’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 28.21%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.37%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MU has leaped by -5.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.66%.

At present, Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has a stock price of $64.08. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $65.54 after an opening price of $64.30. The day’s lowest price was $63.68, and it closed at $64.53.

Micron Technology Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $74.77 on 05/30/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $48.43 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of MU Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Micron Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -14.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.31%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $48.43 and $74.77. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 13.51 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 17.28 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.71% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 70.68B and boasts a workforce of 48000 employees.

Micron Technology Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Micron Technology Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 62.28, with a change in price of +5.07. Similarly, Micron Technology Inc. recorded 17,704,865 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.59%.

MU’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MU stands at 0.29. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.29.

MU Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Micron Technology Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 29.76%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.80%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 36.33% and 32.99% respectively.