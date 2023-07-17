META’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 156.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 132.43%. The price of META fallen by 13.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.31%.

Currently, the stock price of Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is $308.87. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $314.88 after opening at $311.79. The stock touched a low of $307.3612 before closing at $313.41.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $316.24 on 07/13/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $88.09 on 11/04/22.

52-week price history of META Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Meta Platforms Inc.’s current trading price is -2.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 250.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $88.09 and $316.24. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 22.62 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 24.24 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Meta Platforms Inc. (META) has experienced a quarterly rise of 40.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 803.19B and boasts a workforce of 77114 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Meta Platforms Inc.

As of right now, 40 analysts are rating Meta Platforms Inc. as a BUY, 7 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 234.77, with a change in price of +135.99. Similarly, Meta Platforms Inc. recorded 25,381,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +78.66%.

META’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for META stands at 0.09. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

META Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Meta Platforms Inc. over the past 50 days is 91.47%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 83.56%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.46% and 94.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.