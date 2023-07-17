Intel Corporation: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 141.27B Market Cap

The stock of Intel Corporation (INTC) is currently priced at $33.15. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $33.87 after opening at $33.78. The day’s lowest price was $33.00 before the stock closed at $33.87.

Intel Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $40.73 on 07/19/22 and a low of $24.59 for the same time frame on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of INTC Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Intel Corporation’s current trading price is -18.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.81%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $24.59 and $40.73. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 29.79 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 43.8 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Intel Corporation (INTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 141.27B and boasts a workforce of 131900 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Intel Corporation

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Intel Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 28 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 5 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.47, with a change in price of +5.54. Similarly, Intel Corporation recorded 45,864,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.07%.

Examining INTC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTC stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

INTC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Intel Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 61.38%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 30.89%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.91% and 39.27%, respectively.

INTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant gain of 25.43% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.06%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INTC has leaped by -2.24%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.08%.