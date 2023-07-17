Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -88.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.24%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.12 and $1.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.01 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.73 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) is currently priced at $0.20. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.24 after opening at $0.2338. The day’s lowest price was $0.2001 before the stock closed at $0.23.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.76 on 08/24/22 and the lowest value was $0.12 on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.12M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1939, with a change in price of -0.3729. Similarly, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,038,261 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.07%.

INFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 45.76%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.26%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.51% and 67.16% respectively.

INFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -63.93% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.31%. Over the past 30 days, the price of INFI has fallen by 18.81%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.31%.