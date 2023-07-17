ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ImmunityBio Inc.’s current trading price is -59.62% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 160.32%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $1.21 and $7.80. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.13 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.7 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) currently stands at $3.15. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $2.85 after starting at $2.70. The stock’s lowest price was $2.695 before closing at $2.78.

The market performance of ImmunityBio Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.80 on 09/15/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.21 on 03/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.18B and boasts a workforce of 703 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.54, with a change in price of +0.32. Similarly, ImmunityBio Inc. recorded 4,737,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.38%.

IBRX Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ImmunityBio Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 19.15%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 99.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.51% and 50.08% respectively.

IBRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -37.87%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -32.98%. The price of IBRX fallen by 9.75% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 18.42%.